Euler Tools (EULER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,268.00

Euler Tools (EULER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Euler Tools has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $13,268.00 worth of Euler Tools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler Tools coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Euler Tools has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.

Euler Tools Profile

Euler Tools’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,877,336 coins. Euler Tools’ official Twitter account is @eulertools.

Euler Tools Coin Trading

