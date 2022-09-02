Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 368,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $85.77 and a twelve month high of $149.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $211,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

