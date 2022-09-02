Evedo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $63,317.00 (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Evedo has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $451,210.50 and $63,317.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,359.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00133038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00035266 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00084851 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evedo

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.