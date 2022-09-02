EvenCoin (EVN) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $15,099.31 and approximately $67,849.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

