EventChain Price Down 1.7% This Week (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $41,733.49 and $7,979.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EventChain has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EventChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

