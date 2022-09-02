EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,919.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,677 shares of company stock valued at $85,009 over the last 90 days. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVER opened at $8.35 on Friday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $264.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

