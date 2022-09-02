Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$15.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.75 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MRAM opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.31. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everspin Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $211,984.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 35,408 shares of company stock worth $247,961 over the last ninety days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

