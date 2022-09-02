EvidenZ (BCDT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,266.00

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. EvidenZ has a market cap of $2.98 million and $1,266.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00132827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00084941 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma.

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

