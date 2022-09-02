Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

