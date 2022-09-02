ExclusiveCoin Trading Down 15% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $43,186.46 and $286.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001832 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.