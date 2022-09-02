Exeedme (XED) Price Reaches $0.0674

Exeedme (XED) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Exeedme has a total market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $237,687.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exeedme

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

