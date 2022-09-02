EXMO Coin Price Tops $0.0176 on Major Exchanges (EXM)

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One EXMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $38,904.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,324.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00132912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00084992 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1.

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

