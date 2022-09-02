extraDNA Tops One Day Volume of $1,089.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. extraDNA has a market cap of $38,339.97 and approximately $1,089.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,351.34 or 0.99911846 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00063857 BTC.
- Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00227466 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00153214 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00234497 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00057687 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00063035 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004888 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004160 BTC.
extraDNA Profile
extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.
extraDNA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
