F Barry Bays Sells 8,064 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 8,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $162,086.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,720,229 shares in the company, valued at $34,576,602.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 1.5 %

TMCI opened at $19.72 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,297 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $8,757,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

