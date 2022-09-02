Faceter Market Cap Reaches $221,212.80 (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $221,212.80 and $91.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,369.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00132598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084226 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

Faceter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.