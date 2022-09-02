Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.40.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $442.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $452.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.59. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $531.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

