Farmland Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $106,415.00 (FAR)

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Farmland Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Farmland Protocol has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $106,415.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Farmland Protocol has traded down 40.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.
About Farmland Protocol
Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi. The official website for Farmland Protocol is www.farmland.finance.
Buying and Selling Farmland Protocol
Receive News & Updates for Farmland Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Farmland Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.