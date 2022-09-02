Farmland Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $106,415.00 (FAR)

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Farmland Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Farmland Protocol has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $106,415.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Farmland Protocol has traded down 40.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.

About Farmland Protocol

Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi. The official website for Farmland Protocol is www.farmland.finance.

Buying and Selling Farmland Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Farmland Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Farmland Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Farmland Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

