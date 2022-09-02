Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Fastenal by 16.6% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Argus decreased their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastenal Stock Performance

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

