FastSwap (FAST) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FastSwap (FAST) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. FastSwap has a total market cap of $139.83 and $52,519.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FastSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FastSwap has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.24 or 0.01508489 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828912 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015825 BTC.
FastSwap Profile
FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. The official website for FastSwap is fastswap.exchange. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex.
