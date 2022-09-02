FedoraCoin (TIPS) 1-Day Volume Hits $16,441.00

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $683,091.72 and $16,441.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027153 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00304857 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001139 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000782 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

