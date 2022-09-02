Ferguson’s (FERG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9,960 ($120.35) price target on the stock.

FERG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £114 ($137.75) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £132.10 ($159.62).

Shares of FERG stock opened at GBX 9,826 ($118.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,602 ($103.94) and a fifty-two week high of £136.40 ($164.81). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,797.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is £100.30. The firm has a market cap of £20.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,163.85.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

