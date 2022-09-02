Filda (FILDA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $293,730.12

Filda (FILDA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Filda has a total market capitalization of $293,730.12 and approximately $105,877.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Filda has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filda coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filda Coin Profile

Filda’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,240,628 coins. Filda’s official Twitter account is @fildafinance.

Buying and Selling Filda

According to CryptoCompare, “FilDA is a lending project based on smart contracts, with the goal of realizing pledge lending in multiple chains. At present, the HECO (Huobi Ecological Chain) mainnet has been launched, and it has also been deployed and operated on the Elastos testnet, ready to go online. FilDA is a lending and staking project basing on smart contract. It is currently live on HECO ( the Huobi ECO Chain) and has also been deployed on Elastos testnet. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filda using one of the exchanges listed above.

