Financial Analysis: AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

AEye has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Autoliv 0 7 8 0 2.53

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AEye and Autoliv, as reported by MarketBeat.

AEye currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 711.40%. Autoliv has a consensus price target of $96.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.88%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Autoliv.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AEye and Autoliv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million 80.44 -$65.01 million ($0.64) -2.38 Autoliv $8.23 billion 0.81 $435.00 million $3.84 20.00

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -2,521.51% -57.24% -49.88% Autoliv 4.12% 11.35% 3.97%

Summary

Autoliv beats AEye on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

