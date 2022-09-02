Financial Analysis: Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) & Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) and Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sono-Tek and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumitomo Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Sumitomo Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 9.02% 11.83% 8.83% Sumitomo Heavy Industries 4.35% 8.22% 4.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sono-Tek and Sumitomo Heavy Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $17.13 million 5.15 $2.54 million $0.10 56.11 Sumitomo Heavy Industries $8.41 billion 0.33 $392.07 million $0.79 7.09

Sumitomo Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Sumitomo Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Sumitomo Heavy Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mechatronics, Industrial Machinery, Logistics & Construction, and Energy & Lifelines. Its Mechatronics segment offers gear reducers, motors, and boxes; motion control drives, inverters, precision positioning equipment, laser processing systems, control systems and components, motion components, and drive and collaborative robot solutions. The company's Industrial Machinery segment provides plastics machinery, film forming machines, cryogenic equipment, precision forgings, semiconductor production equipment, medical machines and equipment, forging press machines, machining tools, air conditioning equipment, defense equipment, injection molding machines, transfer molding presses, cryocoolers, cryopumps, ion accelerators and implanters, cyclotrons, tracer production systems, proton therapy systems, vacuum coating equipment, steel tube air forming systems, lifting magnets, spinning machines, clean room systems, dust collectors, cast iron and steel rolls, surface grinding machines, coolant systems, and extrusion coating products. Its Logistics & Construction segment offers hydraulic excavators, mobile cranes, road machinery, material handling systems, logistics systems, automated parking systems, road machinery, crawler cranes, foundation machines, and forklifts. The company's Energy & Lifelines segment provides private power generation facilities, boilers, air pollution control equipment, water and sewage treatment systems, industrial waste treatment facilities, turbines, pumps, process equipment, pressure vessels, mixing vessels, food processing machinery, ships, circulating and bubbling fluidized bed boilers, liquid air energy storage, rotary kiln-type recycling facilities, electrostatic precipitators, ash handling systems, evaporation and crystallization facilities, fluidized bed gasifiers, waste heat boilers, waste-to-energy plants, CFB scrubbers, baghouses, flue gas denitrification systems, plant operation support systems, industrial waste water treatment facilities, water and sewage treatment systems, steam turbines, process pumps, distillation technology and extractors, reactor vessels, mixing vessels, coke oven machines, food and beverage manufacturing facilities, and oil tankers. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

