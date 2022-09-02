Financial Analysis: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) versus dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) and dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 5 8 0 2.62 dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A

ThredUp presently has a consensus price target of $9.58, indicating a potential upside of 290.89%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million 0.97 -$63.18 million ($0.83) -2.95 dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

dELiA*s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ThredUp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -28.65% -41.55% -22.77% dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of ThredUp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ThredUp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

