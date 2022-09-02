Financial Comparison: Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) vs. Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Bar Harbor Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bar Harbor Bankshares pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 50.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 26.67% 10.00% 1.11% Washington Trust Bancorp 31.97% 14.28% 1.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bar Harbor Bankshares and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bar Harbor Bankshares and Washington Trust Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares $153.07 million 2.71 $39.30 million $2.68 10.32 Washington Trust Bancorp $245.39 million 3.53 $76.87 million $4.30 11.74

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bar Harbor Bankshares. Bar Harbor Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and Washington Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bar Harbor Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.87%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Bar Harbor Bankshares on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, such as multi-family, commercial construction and land development, and other commercial real estate classes; commercial and industrial loans, including loans to commercial and agricultural businesses, and tax exempt entities; residential real estate loans consists of mortgages for 1-4 family housing; and consumer loans comprises home equity loans, lines of credit, auto, and other installment lending. In addition, it provides life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; and third-party investment and insurance services. Further, the company offers trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities; and 401K plan, financial, estate and charitable planning, investment management, family office, municipal, and tax services. It operates 53 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Bar Harbor, Maine.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer; and offers variable annuities and college savings plans. As of December 31, 2021, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island, 13 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island, and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

