Financial Comparison: Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT) vs. Its Competitors

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the "Biological products, except diagnostic" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Clarus Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Clarus Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Clarus Therapeutics Competitors 663 3547 10275 151 2.68

Clarus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 15,390.20%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 86.41%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million -$40.62 million -0.04 Clarus Therapeutics Competitors $754.43 million $143.37 million 3.63

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Clarus Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Clarus Therapeutics. Clarus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Clarus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarus Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics -193.00% N/A -87.75% Clarus Therapeutics Competitors -4,257.09% -197.87% -33.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clarus Therapeutics peers beat Clarus Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

