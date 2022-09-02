FIO Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $28.44 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $28.44 million and $5.03 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000313 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00075361 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 810,102,449 coins and its circulating supply is 608,781,165 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

