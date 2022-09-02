Firdaos Price Up 303.7% Over Last Week (FDO)

Firdaos (FDO) traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Firdaos has a total market cap of $194,977.50 and approximately $69,407.00 worth of Firdaos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firdaos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Firdaos has traded up 303.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.01507821 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828428 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015773 BTC.
Firdaos Profile
Firdaos’ official Twitter account is @zelaapay.
Firdaos Coin Trading
