First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Community to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.09%. As a group, analysts predict that First Community will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in First Community by 4.1% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 3.2% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of First Community by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

