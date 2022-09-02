First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) & Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Head to Head Contrast

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 26.54% N/A N/A First Financial Bancorp. 30.36% 9.61% 1.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oak Ridge Financial Services and First Financial Bancorp., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.04%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $27.47 million 1.88 $7.76 million $2.74 6.97 First Financial Bancorp. $654.72 million 3.11 $205.16 million $2.12 10.13

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, or office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and lease and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 139 full service banking centers, 29 of which are leased facilities. It operates 62 banking centers in Ohio, three banking centers in Illinois, 62 banking centers in Indiana, and 12 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

