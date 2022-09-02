First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,722 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,871 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.49% of First Financial worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 795.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THFF shares. Raymond James lowered First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

First Financial Price Performance

Shares of THFF opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $557.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Financial

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

