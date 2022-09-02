First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,471.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FNLIF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

