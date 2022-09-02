First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.76.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 9.6 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$21.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.28. The firm has a market cap of C$14.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

