First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.48

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.48 and traded as low as $22.81. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 9,579 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $162.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.73.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers bought 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $83,890.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,578.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

