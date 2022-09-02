First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $152.00 at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $141.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.95.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $127.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64, a P/E/G ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $130.25.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,083,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 22,940.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Solar by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

