First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $164.00 at Robert W. Baird

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s current price.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $127.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a PEG ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $130.25.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. First Solar’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,386 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 129.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 45,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $935,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,348 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

