First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 746,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $35.13 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Further Reading

