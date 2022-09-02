First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Down 9.6% in August

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FTC stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.26.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.