First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 244.61.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FWRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.68.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

