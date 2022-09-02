Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.50 on Friday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average is $98.59.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.