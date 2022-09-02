Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Insider Lisa McIntyre Purchases 5,500 Shares

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Rating) insider Lisa McIntyre purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$19.69 ($13.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,289.50 ($75,726.92).

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

