Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stake Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 620,715 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 377,353 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $26,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Insider Activity at Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.67%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

