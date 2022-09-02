FLEX Coin Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (FLEX)

FLEX Coin (FLEX) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. FLEX Coin has a total market cap of $18.36 million and approximately $14,249.00 worth of FLEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLEX Coin has traded down 42.7% against the dollar. One FLEX Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLEX Coin alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00029074 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00041949 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00083900 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000158 BTC.

FLEX Coin Profile

FLEX Coin (CRYPTO:FLEX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2019. FLEX Coin’s total supply is 98,735,765 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,765 coins. FLEX Coin’s official website is coinflex.com. FLEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinFLEXdotcom. FLEX Coin’s official message board is coinflex.com/coinflex-blog.

FLEX Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFLEX (Coin Futures and Lending Exchange) is a physically delivered cryptocurrency futures exchange. CoinFLEX offers investors the ability to hedge Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exposure forward using collateral in Bitcoin and/or Tether. It also offers spot exchange order books.FLEX Coin powers the CoinFLEX exchange and is the foundation of the CoinFLEX ecosystem. Across all of our products, FLEX Coin provides all our users with exclusive benefits for trading on CoinFLEX.Anyone who owns 100 FLEX Coins can redeem 100 FLEX at CoinFLEX.com in exchange for a 50% reduction of their current 24 hours of trading fees. This 24 hour period is strictly measured from noon UTC to noon UTC. Any redeemed FLEX will be burned and removed from circulation.Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Medium”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLEX Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLEX Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLEX Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLEX Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLEX Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.