Flux Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (FLX)

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Flux has a market cap of $783,628.64 and $367,973.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00299917 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00113597 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00079198 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. The official website for Flux is datamine.network. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

