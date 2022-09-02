FOAM (FOAM) Hits Market Cap of $8.58 Million

FOAM (FOAM) traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $540.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,384.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00133075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035284 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00084731 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FOAM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

