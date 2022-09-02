FOAM (FOAM) Hits Market Cap of $8.58 Million

FOAM (FOAM) traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $540.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,384.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004420 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00133075 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035284 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00084731 BTC.
FOAM Profile
FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.
FOAM Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.
