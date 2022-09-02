Folder Protocol Price Hits $0.0152 on Top Exchanges (FOL)

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $167,011.32 and approximately $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.20 or 0.01524125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00829376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015924 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.