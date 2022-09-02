Folder Protocol Price Hits $0.0152 on Top Exchanges (FOL)

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $167,011.32 and approximately $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.20 or 0.01524125 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002291 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00829376 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015924 BTC.
About Folder Protocol
Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Folder Protocol
