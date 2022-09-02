Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FL. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 56.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 398,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.