FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,768 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,768 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Shares of OC opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.37. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

