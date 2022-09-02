FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,688 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 25.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 235.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

OGE stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.